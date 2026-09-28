Calif. Governor Vetoes Broad Ban On Sensitive Data Sales

By Allison Grande ( September 28, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- California's governor has refused to sign off on legislation that would have made the state the latest to restrict the sale and sharing of consumers' geolocation, biometric and other sensitive information, saying the proposed "categorical ban" on these online data practices was "a step too far."...
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