Lucid Investors Get Class Cert. In Production Forecast Suit
By Sydney Price ( September 28, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Investors in electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. were granted class certification in their suit alleging they suffered damages when the company disclosed it was not on track to meet its 2022 vehicle output projections....
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