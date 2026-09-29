Software Co. UiPath Beats Investor Suit Over Sales For Good

By Sydney Price ( September 29, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a proposed shareholder class action accusing automation software firm UiPath Inc. of falsely promoting the success of a new development strategy, saying the latest version of the suit failed to address previous deficiencies and does not show the defendants intentionally inflated shares....
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