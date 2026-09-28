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Resort Developer Gets OK For New $177M DIP, Lender Deal

By Rick Archer ( September 28, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday gave Five Star Development permission to take out $177.5 million in new Chapter 11 financing and refinance part of its prebankruptcy debt after hearing the resort developer is close to a deal to trim what it owes its other major creditor....

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