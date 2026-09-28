Lantheus Investor Asks Court To Halt 'Unfair' $8B Curium Deal

By Julie Manganis ( September 28, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Lantheus Holdings Inc. investor wants a Massachusetts state judge to block its $8 billion take-private deal with fellow radiopharmaceutical company Curium in its current form, calling the deal "fundamentally unfair" to shareholders....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.