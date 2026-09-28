ChatGPT Users' Antitrust Suit Against Microsoft Gets Trimmed

By Nadia Dreid ( September 28, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Microsoft isn't going to be able to force into arbitration claims that it undermined OpenAI by forcing the artificial intelligence giant into using only its cloud computing, but it did convince the California federal judge overseeing the case to toss the proposed class's antitrust claim....
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