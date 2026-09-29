Fortrea Beats Investor Suit Over Labcorp Spinoff Woes
By Sydney Price ( September 29, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Clinical research company Fortrea Holdings Inc. has escaped a proposed shareholder class action accusing it of overstating the strength of its business model after being spun off from Labcorp Holdings Inc., with a New York federal judge ruling the allegedly deceptive statements made by the defendants do not sufficiently plead securities fraud....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.