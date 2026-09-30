Military Drone Makers' Trade Secrets Suit Survives Dismissal
By Ivan Moreno ( September 30, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has allowed two military drone companies to proceed with most of their lawsuit accusing a former executive and his new company of misappropriating trade secrets to compete in the military drone market....
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