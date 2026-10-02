Fake Warhols Dealer Gets Nearly 4 Years For Art Scheme

By Carolina Bolado ( October 2, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a Miami art dealer Friday to nearly four years in prison for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings and remanded him into custody immediately, citing his failure to show up last week at his initial sentencing....
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