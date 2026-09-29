Md. Judge Tosses Vivid Seats 'Drip Pricing' Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 29, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has tossed a proposed class action brought by a customer accusing Vivid Seats of "drip pricing" — in which the total cost is revealed only at the end of the buying process — saying that even if added fees included at checkout made the total price more expensive than what was originally displayed, the ticket was still purchased....
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