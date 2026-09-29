Hearst Must Face TM Suit Over 'First Warning' Weather Marks

By Ivan Moreno ( September 29, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has largely rejected Hearst's attempt to dismiss Gray Local Media's trademark complaint over "First Warning Weather" and "First Warning Traffic," finding the phrases sufficiently similar to Gray's "First Alert" marks to support a plausible claim of consumer confusion....
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