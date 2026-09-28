Immigrants Urge Justices To Block 3rd-Country Removals

By Ben Adlin ( September 28, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Immigrant rights advocates urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject the Trump administration's request to continue deporting migrants to countries other than their nations of origin, contending the policy conflicts with federal law barring people's removal to places where they face likely persecution or torture....
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