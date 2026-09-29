Species 'Harm' Definition Rollback Brings Risk For Developers

By Rachel Jones, Scott Birkey and Clark Morrison ( September 29, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The "harm rule" adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service on July 14, and effective as of Sept. 14, rescinds the long-standing regulatory definition of "harm" found in each agency's Endangered Species Act regulations.[1]...
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