Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Species 'Harm' Definition Rollback Brings Risk For Developers

By Rachel Jones, Scott Birkey and Clark Morrison ( September 29, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The "harm rule" adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service on July 14, and effective as of Sept. 14, rescinds the long-standing regulatory definition of "harm" found in each agency's Endangered Species Act regulations.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies