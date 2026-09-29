OpenAI Knew AI Was Rogue Before Hugging Face, Suit Says

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 29, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A public interest law nonprofit sued OpenAI in California state court Tuesday, seeking to hold the ChatGPT maker liable for a July cyberattack on Hugging Face, arguing OpenAI "straightforwardly violated California law" by failing to rein in hundreds of rogue AI agents that OpenAI knew were running amok without proper safeguards....
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