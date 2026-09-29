Article Had 'No Good Reason' To Use Playboy Pic, Judge Says

By Elliot Weld ( September 29, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied business-to-business publisher Haymarket Media Inc.'s bid to escape a suit brought by Playboy over use of one of the magazine's photographs, saying that there "was no good reason" for Haymarket to use the photo in an article about Playboy's choice to bring nudity back to its magazine....
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