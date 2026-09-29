A's Player Sues Tigers Over Exposed Fence Injury

By Susan Smiley ( September 29, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A third baseman for Major League Baseball's Athletics is suing the Detroit Tigers, its parent company and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority in Michigan state court, claiming they are responsible for an injury he suffered in July after sliding to catch a ball and banging his knee against a metal fence....
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