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EB-5 Visa Fees More Than Double For Individual Investors

By Elaine Briseño ( September 29, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced increased filing fees Tuesday for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program — more than double for individual investors — saying the higher price tag is needed to close a $48.4 million annual funding gap....

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