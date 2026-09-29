Tommy's Boats Owner Says Atty Error Led To $65M Judgment

By Ben Zigterman ( September 29, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The owner of defunct boat and water sports dealer Tommy's Boats sued the company's former attorneys from Miller Johnson Snell & Cummiskey in Michigan state court, accusing them of failing to ensure its supplier would buy back unsold inventory in the event of a loan default, an alleged oversight that left the owner personally liable for $65 million....
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