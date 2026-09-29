Ford Hybrid Engine Fire Defect Suit Gets Trimmed
By Susan Smiley ( September 29, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against Ford Motor Co. was trimmed from 11 to two plaintiffs Tuesday after a Michigan federal judge concluded that merely owning a recalled vehicle without an actual defect manifestation is insufficient to establish an injury....
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