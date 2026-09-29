Lululemon Says Shoppers Can't Claim Its Tariff Refunds

By Dylan Moroses ( September 29, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action brought by Lululemon shoppers seeking refunds for higher prices paid due to unlawful tariffs should be rejected because the retailer hasn't yet recovered all its paid duties, the company told a Washington federal judge....
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