Boeing Worker Drops OT Suit After Arbitration Pact Surfaces

By MJ Koo ( September 30, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT) -- A Washington state Boeing worker has voluntarily dismissed his proposed class action alleging that the aerospace giant failed to include bonuses and other incentive pay in overtime and sick leave calculations, after the company produced an arbitration agreement that barred him from pursuing class claims in court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.