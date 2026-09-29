Zillow Must Face Realtors' Antitrust Suit Over Referral Terms

By Rachel Riley ( September 29, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Monday refused to throw out a proposed class action accusing Zillow of bullying realtors into buying its software and steering clients toward its home loan services, saying the plaintiff agents have adequately alleged they had "no choice" but to play along to get homebuyer referrals. ...
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