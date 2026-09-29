DOJ Says Trump Name Is Key To Kennedy Center Survival

By Jared Foretek ( September 29, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the D.C. Circuit the Kennedy Center's donors will flee if his name isn't put back on the building, arguing in its opening brief to the appeals court that the institution faces "financial ruin" without "appropriate recognition" for Trump....
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