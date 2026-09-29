RealPage Wins Injunction Against NY Rent Software Law
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 29, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan granted RealPage's request for a preliminary injunction blocking a New York law banning building owners from using the property management platform to set residential rents, saying the company is "marginally" likely to prevail on its claim the statute regulates speech protected by the First Amendment....
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