Ill. Judge To Hear Fight Over Prosecutor Contempt Probe
By Celeste Bott ( September 30, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday on whether fallout from a failed prosecution of six anti-ICE protesters should extend beyond dismissed charges and internal reforms to an evidentiary sanctions hearing and a deeper probe into possible criminal contempt by Chicago federal prosecutors....
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