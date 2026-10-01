Army Beats $8.5M Claim Over Unexercised Contract Options

By Elaine Briseño ( October 1, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has dismissed an $8.49 million breach of contract suit, finding a payment addendum that could have obligated the U.S. Army to exercise the two remaining option years of the agreement was not included in the final contract....
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