T-Mobile Users' Rate Hike Class Claims Sent To Arbitration

By Rachel Riley ( September 30, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Consumers in a proposed class action against T-Mobile over alleged wireless plan rate hikes must arbitrate their claims individually, a Washington federal judge said Tuesday, agreeing with the company the customers consented to an arbitration pact by continuing to use and pay for service after receiving notice of updated terms....
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