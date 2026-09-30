Northwestern Wrongly Fired Gender Center Chief, Ill. Jury Told

By Lauraann Wood ( September 30, 2026, 11:50 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University illegally fired its former gender and sexuality center director for criticizing its decision to remove resources from the center's website in an email to colleagues that leaked to the student newspaper and "embarrassed" the university, Illinois state jurors heard Wednesday....
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