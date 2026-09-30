NYC Tenants Claim PE Firm Illegally Overcharged Rent
By Isaac Monterose ( September 30, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of New York City rent-stabilized tenants alleged Wednesday that they were illegally overcharged for rent while living in 19 Manhattan and Brooklyn residential properties operated by real estate private equity firm PH Realty Capital LLC....
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