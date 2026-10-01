What Anthropic Security Ruling Means For Gov't Contractors

By Robyn Burrows, Michael Montalbano and Justin Chiarodo ( October 1, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued its much-anticipated decision in Anthropic PBC v. U.S. Department of War, upholding the U.S. Department of Defense's exclusion of Anthropic's Claude artificial intelligence models from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018, or FASCSA.[1] ...
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