PR Rebar Cos. Can't Duck Price-Fixing Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( September 30, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico federal judge refused Wednesday to let steel rebar companies and one of their executives duck price-fixing claims from construction companies and consumers, citing instant messages discussing the alleged scheme and rejecting arguments that the island hasn't expressly allowed antitrust allegations from indirect buyers....
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