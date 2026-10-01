Fla. Police Officers Denied Immunity In Ex-GOP Chair's Suit

By Parker Quinlan ( October 1, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Florida has refused to toss a civil lawsuit against two Sarasota Police Department detectives, finding they are not entitled to qualified immunity from claims they violated the Fourth Amendment rights of a former Florida Republican Party chair during a 2023 sexual assault investigation....
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