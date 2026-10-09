Calif. Decision Shows Limits Of Self-Serving Testimony

By Tyler Palmer ( October 9, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- In Buchheim v. Anaya, the Court of Appeal of the State of California, Second Appellate District, on Aug. 25 addressed whether a party opposing summary judgment can overcome undisputed documentary evidence with "self-serving testimony." The decision reaffirms a fundamental principle: At summary judgment, a party cannot defeat such evidence with bare, self-serving assertions of belief....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.