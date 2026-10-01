Judge Tosses Infringement Claims Against Baseball Critic
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 1, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed some trademark and copyright infringement claims that Cooperstown Dreams Park had lodged against a YouTuber who mocked its youth baseball facility as a place where youngsters' big league ambitions "go to die."...
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