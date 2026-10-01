Ga. Clients Can't Recoup Deal Funds After Law Firm Hack
By Matt Perez ( October 1, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has ruled that two former plastics plant workers are not entitled to receive a settlement in a discrimination case after a third party hacked their counsel's email system and duped defense counsel into wiring the settlement funds to the wrong bank account....
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