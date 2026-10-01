Classes Certified In Ford Diesel Fuel Pump Suit

By Susan Smiley ( October 1, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has certified classes of truck owners in five states who allege that defective fuel pumps in Ford Motor Co.'s diesel trucks can suddenly fail and cost more than $10,000 in repairs, and, despite trimming some claims, also denied Ford judgment on the core causation issue in the case. ...
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