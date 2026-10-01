Diageo Beats Tequila Purity Suit Due To Sparse Testing
By Jonathan Capriel ( October 1, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Global liquor giant Diageo North America Inc. has defeated claims that it falsely labeled tequilas Casamigos and Don Julio as 100% agave after a New York federal judge said the plaintiff consumers failed to show the alleged adulteration was widespread or found within their bottles....
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