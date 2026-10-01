Pentagon Calls Stars And Stripes Its Own Government Speech

By Jared Foretek ( October 1, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Military newspaper Stars and Stripes qualifies as government speech and can therefore be controlled without violating the First Amendment, according to the new brief from the U.S. Department of Defense and top Pentagon brass in their bid for a summary judgment win over members of the paper's board....
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