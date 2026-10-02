Judge Says Rooftop Biz Cubs Ticket Sales Going, Going Gone
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 2, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted the Chicago Cubs' bid for a permanent injunction barring the Wrigley View rooftop business from selling tickets to watch the team's baseball games or using its trademarks without permission....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.