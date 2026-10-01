Novartis Can't Dodge Hedge Fund Trade Secrets Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 1, 2026, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied Novartis' bid to toss an investment management firm's lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical company and others of helping the firm's former chief investment officer steal confidential investment strategies to launch a rival hedge fund, saying the firm's trade secret claims had enough detail to withstand dismissal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.