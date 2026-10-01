Calif. AG Latest To Subpoena OpenAI Over Hacking Risks
By Allison Grande ( October 1, 2026, 11:43 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed Thursday that he has served an investigative subpoena on OpenAI as part of his office's broader probe into cybersecurity risks posed by the company's artificial intelligence models, including a recent incident where its autonomous AI agents hacked third-party platform Hugging Face. ...
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