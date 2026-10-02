Nike Fights Bid For Class Pay Records In Wage Suit

By MJ Koo ( October 2, 2026, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Nike opposed a Washington retail worker's request for classwide pay and scheduling records in federal court, arguing the demands would require more than 1,400 hours of manual retrieval from computer systems and that he has not shown why 2,000 employees' records are needed for class certification....
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