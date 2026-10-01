NY Judge Scraps ICE Immigration Court Arrest Policy
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 1, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge vacated a 2025 policy change that gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "unfettered discretion" to arrest noncitizens at immigration courthouses after the government admitted guidance cited for the shift never applied to immigration courts....
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