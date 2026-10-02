UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Poppy Grainger ( October 2, 2026, 7:20 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen former West Ham United co-chair David Sullivan file a defamation claim against the BBC, British rock band Oasis sue its former sound engineer to halt an auction of recordings, and Home REIT sued by its shareholders for misleading statements about the company's portfolio....
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