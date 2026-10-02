NJ Township Accused Of Discriminatory Paving Contract

By Katherine Smith ( October 2, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- An apprenticeship and training fund has sued a New Jersey township in state court over a project labor agreement in its 2026 paving project, claiming the agreement prevents the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union from placing apprentices on the project....
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