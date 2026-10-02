UFC Wants To Know Who's Backing Fighters' Wage Case
By Alex Lawson ( October 2, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship is pressing a Nevada federal judge to pull back the curtain on the funding of a proposed wage-fixing class action that has been snaking through federal court for years....
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