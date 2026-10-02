Justices Seek Worker's Input On ERISA Arbitration Denial
By Grace Elletson ( October 2, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has asked a 401(k) plan participant to reply to investment management company Capital Group's bid for review of a split Ninth Circuit ruling that refused to kick to arbitration her suit alleging underperforming proprietary offerings in the company's retirement plan....
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