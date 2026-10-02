Northwestern Beats Ex-Gender Center Chief's Retaliation Suit

By Celeste Bott ( October 2, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Cook County jury sided with Northwestern University on Friday on claims by its former gender and sexuality center director that he was unlawfully fired and banned from campus in retaliation for criticizing its decision to remove resources from the center's website, soon after President Donald Trump's administration began cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion programs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.