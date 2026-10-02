Contractor Says VA Changed Billing Method Mid-Contract
By Madeline Lyskawa ( October 2, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contractor is seeking more than $2.4 million in damages after the agency allegedly changed the billing methodology for transportation services mid-contract and accused the company of trying to defraud the government....
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