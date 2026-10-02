Costco 'Health Washing' Electrolyte Drink Mix, Customer Says
By Lauraann Wood ( October 2, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Costco has been accused in Washington federal court of illegally "health-washing" its variety pack of Kirkland brand electrolyte drink mix by labeling the product as though it's sugar-free despite containing an ingredient federal and state labeling standards consider a sugar....
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